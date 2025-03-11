Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Combined Engineer Company Leverages Robotics to Enhance Battlefield Safety

    GRAFENWöHR, GERMANY

    03.11.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Combat Engineer Company Airborne are integrating cutting-edge robotics technology to enhance safety and efficiency on the battlefield, reducing risks to soldiers while maximizing operational effectiveness.

    The unit, part of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, has been employing robotic systems in a variety of engineering and demolition missions. These unmanned platforms allow paratroopers to conduct reconnaissance, clear obstacles, and neutralize threats while remaining at a safer distance from potential hazards.

    One of the key robotic assets in use is a remote-controlled, multi-terrain robot equipped with advanced sensors and cameras. Designed for tasks such as explosive detection and infrastructure assessment, these systems provide real-time data to engineers before troops physically engage an area.

    The integration of robotics aligns with the U.S. Army’s broader modernization strategy, which emphasizes leveraging technology to increase lethality while minimizing risk. For airborne units like the 173rd, which frequently conduct rapid deployments into complex environments, these capabilities are critical.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade, known as the "Sky Soldiers," has a long history of innovation and adaptability. With ongoing advancements in battlefield technology, the brigade continues to refine its tactics, ensuring that airborne engineers remain at the forefront of modern warfare.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Location: GRAFENWöHR, DE

