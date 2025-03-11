173rd Combined Engineer Company Leverages Robotics to Enhance Battlefield Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954911" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Combat Engineer Company Airborne are integrating cutting-edge robotics technology to enhance safety and efficiency on the battlefield, reducing risks to soldiers while maximizing operational effectiveness.



The unit, part of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, has been employing robotic systems in a variety of engineering and demolition missions. These unmanned platforms allow paratroopers to conduct reconnaissance, clear obstacles, and neutralize threats while remaining at a safer distance from potential hazards.



One of the key robotic assets in use is a remote-controlled, multi-terrain robot equipped with advanced sensors and cameras. Designed for tasks such as explosive detection and infrastructure assessment, these systems provide real-time data to engineers before troops physically engage an area.



The integration of robotics aligns with the U.S. Army’s broader modernization strategy, which emphasizes leveraging technology to increase lethality while minimizing risk. For airborne units like the 173rd, which frequently conduct rapid deployments into complex environments, these capabilities are critical.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade, known as the "Sky Soldiers," has a long history of innovation and adaptability. With ongoing advancements in battlefield technology, the brigade continues to refine its tactics, ensuring that airborne engineers remain at the forefront of modern warfare.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)