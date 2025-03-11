Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Operations at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    B-roll of Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Phoenix processing passengers arriving on international flights.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954905
    VIRIN: 241211-H-AT513-1100
    Filename: DOD_110855144
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Operations at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    International Flight
    Phoenix Sky Harbor
    CBP officer

