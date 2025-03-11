Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard K-9 Teams Secure Super Bowl LIX Events

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    This video was made in support of Maritime Safety and Security Teams Kings Bay and New York's operations in New Orleans, LA on February 9, 2025. The MSST team members helped secure the Super Bowl tailgate and the Caesars Superdome during Super Bowl LIX. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 12:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954902
    VIRIN: 250209-G-XM734-3001
    Filename: DOD_110855103
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    New Orleans
    K-9
    MSST New York
    MSST Kings Bay

