US Coast Guard K-9 Teams Secure Super Bowl LIX Events

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954902" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video was made in support of Maritime Safety and Security Teams Kings Bay and New York's operations in New Orleans, LA on February 9, 2025. The MSST team members helped secure the Super Bowl tailgate and the Caesars Superdome during Super Bowl LIX. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)