B-roll: US, Ghana conduct trauma lane during partnered medical training

U.S. Army Soldiers and combat medics with the Ghana Armed Forces, conduct a trauma lane during a partnered medical training exercise at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 15, 2025. SETAF-AF strengthens interoperability with African partners through focused security cooperation exchanges such as the partner medical training. The partnered medical training enabled teams from SETAF-AF, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the Dental Health Activity - Italy, and the Ghana Armed Forces to share medical best practices, strengthening readiness and interoperability between partners, while challenging medics to conduct their duties under the stress of simulated combat scenarios.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Ivan Hernandez)



Shot List

(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Grader goes over the scenario with the participants

(00:03:19) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers listening to the grader

(00:06:25) CLOSE SHOT: Team lead listening

(00:10:12) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers move towards the simulated casualty (soft Focus)

(00:20:02) LONG SHOT: Soldiers start treating the simulated casualty

(00:23:03) MEDIUM SHOT: Tourniquet is being applied

(00:26:08) CLOSE SHOT: Tourniquet is being applied

(00:29:24) LONG SHOT: Soldiers evacuate simulated casualty

(00:35:14) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers evacuating simulated casualty

(00:42:11) LONG SHOT: Soldiers reassess the simulated casualty

(00:45:28: MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers reassesses simulated casualty

(00:49:11) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier reassesses tourniquet

(00:52:25) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanian combat medics treat simulated casualty

(00:55:27) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanian combat medics treat simulated casualty

(00:59:09) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanian combat medic patch

(01:03:06) LONG SHOT: Grader’s patch while watching the soldiers

(01:06:06) MEDIUM SHOT: A Sgt. Major watches over the group

(01:12:09) MEDIUM SHOT: Sgt. Major watches the group

(01:16:05) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers begin to carry and evacuate simulated casualty on a litter

(01:23:05) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers evacuate simulated casualty on a litter

(01:26:11) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers evacuates simulated casualty on a litter

(01:30:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers evacuated simulated casualty into the building

(01:32:14) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers take the simulated casualty up the stairs

(01:38:18) CLOSE SHOT: Soldiers take the simulated casualty up the stairs

(01:46:01) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers put the simulated casualty back on the floor

(01:51:04) LONG SHOT: Soldiers finish the lane