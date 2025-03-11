Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Officials Testify About Current State of Shipbuilding

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense officials testify on the state of U.S. shipbuilding during a House Armed Services Committee’s seapower and projection forces subcommittee hearing in Washington, March 11, 2025. Testifying are: Brett Seidle, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition; Eric Labs, senior analyst for naval forces and weapons of Congressional Budget Office; Shelby Oakley, director of contracting and national security acquisitions for Government Accountability Office; and Ronald O’Rourke, naval affairs analyst for Congressional Research Service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 12:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 954897
    Filename: DOD_110855082
    Length: 01:30:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Officials Testify About Current State of Shipbuilding, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download