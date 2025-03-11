Defense Officials Testify About Current State of Shipbuilding

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954897" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Defense officials testify on the state of U.S. shipbuilding during a House Armed Services Committee’s seapower and projection forces subcommittee hearing in Washington, March 11, 2025. Testifying are: Brett Seidle, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition; Eric Labs, senior analyst for naval forces and weapons of Congressional Budget Office; Shelby Oakley, director of contracting and national security acquisitions for Government Accountability Office; and Ronald O’Rourke, naval affairs analyst for Congressional Research Service.