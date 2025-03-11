Defense Officials Testify About Current State of Shipbuilding

Defense officials testify on the state of U.S. shipbuilding during a House Armed Services Committee’s seapower and projection forces subcommittee hearing in Washington, March 11, 2025. Testifying are: Brett Seidle, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition; Eric Labs, senior analyst for naval forces and weapons of Congressional Budget Office; Shelby Oakley, director of contracting and national security acquisitions for Government Accountability Office; and Ronald O’Rourke, naval affairs analyst for Congressional Research Service.
