    Video Interview: SETAF-AF conducts Theater Security Cooperation workshop AFN Spot [For Broadcast]

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), hosted the theater security cooperation (TSC) workshop at the Golden Lion, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 27, 2025. The annual TSC workshop brought together members of SETAF-AF’s Security Cooperation Directorate and others for a comprehensive leadership development opportunity. Participants engaged in planning, executing, administering, monitoring, assessing and evaluating security cooperation programs and activities that support theater, national defense and national security strategy objectives. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez)

    Shot List
    (00:00:15) MEDIUM SHOT: Maj. Mccann Interview
    (00:06:20) MEDIUM SHOT: People checking in
    (00:08:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Lt. Col. Cam Jordan speaking
    (00:10:17) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers conversing
    (00:12:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Rack focus shot, participant speaking
    (00:16:00) MEDIUM SHOT: David Sutton interview shot
    (00:21:19) LONG SHOT: Rack focus, David Sutton at the podium
    (00:30:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Ms. Jessie Evans speaking, rack focus to Mr. Sutton
    (00:39:22) MEDIUM SHOT: Participants conversing
    (00:41:21) CLOSE UP: Soldier taking notes
    (00:44:08) LONG SHOT: Maj. Mccann speaking
    (00:46:08) MEDIUM SHOT: Maj. Mccann Interview
    (00:53:20) LONG SHOT: Crowd clapping
    (00:59:14) END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 11:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954896
    VIRIN: 250228-A-NF813-3726
    Filename: DOD_110855003
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    TAGS

    theater security cooperation
    StrongerTogether
    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
    TSCAfrica
    LionsLead

