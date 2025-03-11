U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), hosts the theater security cooperation (TSC) workshop at the Golden Lion, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 27, 2025. The annual TSC workshop brought together members of SETAF-AF’s Security Cooperation Directorate and others for a comprehensive leadership development opportunity. Participants engaged in planning, executing, administering, monitoring, assessing and evaluating security cooperation programs and activities that support theater, national defense and national security strategy objectives. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez)
Shot List
(00:00:15) MEDIUM SHOT: Maj. McCann Interview
(00:06:20) MEDIUM SHOT: People checking in
(00:08:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Lt. Col. Cam Jordan speaking
(00:10:17) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers conversing
(00:12:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Rack focus shot, participant speaking
(00:16:00) MEDIUM SHOT: David Sutton interview shot
(00:21:19) LONG SHOT: Rack focus, David Sutton at the podium
(00:30:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Ms. Jessie Evans speaking, rack focus to Mr. Sutton
(00:39:22) MEDIUM SHOT: Participants conversing
(00:41:21) CLOSE UP: Soldier taking notes
(00:44:08) LONG SHOT: Maj. McCann speaking
(00:46:08) MEDIUM SHOT: Maj. McCann Interview
(00:53:20) LONG SHOT: Crowd clapping
(00:59:14) END
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 11:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954895
|VIRIN:
|250228-A-NF813-9556
|Filename:
|DOD_110854999
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Video Interview: SETAF-AF hosts Theater Security Cooperation Workshop (AFN Spot), by SGT Christopher Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.