    132d Civil Engineer Squadron Conducts Base Cleanup

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Members of the 132d Civil Engineer Squadron conduct cleanup near the Des Moines International Airport on May 16, 2022. The routine maintenance, including roadwork and tree removal, helps ensure the base remains mission-ready. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Adam Welch)

    CES
    Base Clean Up
    132d Wing
    Civi Engineer Squadron
    132d Civil Engineer Squadron
    Base Maintenance

