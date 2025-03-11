US Coast Guard K-9s Secure New Orleans Ferry Terminal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This b-roll video was made to showcase efforts by members of Maritime Safety and Security Teams Kings Bay and New York while supporting Super Bowl LIX operations in New Orleans, LA on Februrary 6, 2025. K-9 Ultra of MSST New York and K-9 Puma of MSST Kings Bay were two of four Coast Guard K-9s in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)