    US Coast Guard K-9s Secure New Orleans Ferry Terminal

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    This b-roll video was made to showcase efforts by members of Maritime Safety and Security Teams Kings Bay and New York while supporting Super Bowl LIX operations in New Orleans, LA on Februrary 6, 2025. K-9 Ultra of MSST New York and K-9 Puma of MSST Kings Bay were two of four Coast Guard K-9s in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954886
    VIRIN: 250206-G-XM734-3003
    Filename: DOD_110854750
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    New Orleans
    MSST New York
    MSST Kings Bay
    Super Bowl LIX

