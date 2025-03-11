US Coast Guard K-9s Secure New Orleans Ferry Terminal

This b-roll video was made to showcase efforts by members of Maritime Safety and Security Teams Kings Bay and New York while supporting Super Bowl LIX operations in New Orleans, LA on Februrary 6, 2025. K-9 Ultra of MSST New York and K-9 Puma of MSST Kings Bay were two of four Coast Guard K-9s in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 10:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954886
|VIRIN:
|250206-G-XM734-3003
|Filename:
|DOD_110854750
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
