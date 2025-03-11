10th AAMDC Army Emergency Relief Representative discusses AER Campaign 2025 Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathaniel Dailey, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Essential Personnel Services Officer in Charge and Army Emergency Relief representative, speaks about the types of financial assistance available and provides the opportunity for soldiers to donate March 5, 2025 in Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The 2025 Army Emergency Relief Campaign kicked off March 1 and goes through June 14. This AER campaign aims to raise awareness and funds to help service members facing unforeseen financial hardships, including emergency travel, rent or mortgage assistance, essential vehicle repairs, and medical expenses not covered by insurance. AER’s Mission is to provide grants, interest-free loans and scholarships to promote readiness and help relieve financial distress of Soldiers and their families (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).