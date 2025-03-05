Enlisted College Distance Education Prgoram Graduation Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Maj. Carlos Ruiz, sergeant major of the Marine Corps, attends the graduation ceremony of the Enlisted Seminar School Class 2-25 of the Enlisted College Distance Education Program, at Warner Hall, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, March 4, 2025. The class consisted of 18 Marines from different locations that completed the 5–week course where they learned leadership skills to further their careers. Sgt Maj. Ruiz addresses to the crowd, received an award, and handed out diplomas to the graduates during the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlina Justin)