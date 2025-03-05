Enlisted College Distance Education Prgoram Graduation Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Maj. Carlos Ruiz, sergeant major of the Marine Corps, attends the graduation ceremony of the Enlisted Seminar School Class 2-25 of the Enlisted College Distance Education Program, at Warner Hall, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, March 4, 2025. The class consisted of 18 Marines from different locations that completed the 5–week course where they learned leadership skills to further their careers. Sgt Maj. Ruiz addresses to the crowd, received an award, and handed out diplomas to the graduates during the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlina Justin)
