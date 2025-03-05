Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enlisted College Distance Education Prgoram Graduation Ceremony

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Maj. Carlos Ruiz, sergeant major of the Marine Corps, attends the graduation ceremony of the Enlisted Seminar School Class 2-25 of the Enlisted College Distance Education Program, at Warner Hall, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, March 4, 2025. The class consisted of 18 Marines from different locations that completed the 5–week course where they learned leadership skills to further their careers. Sgt Maj. Ruiz addresses to the crowd, received an award, and handed out diplomas to the graduates during the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlina Justin)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954883
    VIRIN: 250304-M-PK029-1001
    Filename: DOD_110854702
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

