Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter(Dec 2024 NMUSAF)

SAM 26000 served eight presidents to include Jimmy Carter, who served as the 39th president of the United States. During his presidency, Carter orchestrated the Camp David Accords, bringing Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin together in 1978. #Presidentes #jimmycarter



The William E. Boeing Presidential Gallery gives visitors the opportunity to view an historic collection of presidential aircraft, and walk through four of them, including aircraft used by Presidents Roosevelt, Truman, Eisenhower as well as the Boeing VC-137C also known as SAM (Special Air Mission) 26000, which was used by eight presidents -- Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Clinton -- in addition to carrying heads of state, diplomats and other dignitaries and officials, on many historic journeys.

