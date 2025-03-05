Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter(Dec 2024 NMUSAF)

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2024

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    SAM 26000 served eight presidents to include Jimmy Carter, who served as the 39th president of the United States. During his presidency, Carter orchestrated the Camp David Accords, bringing Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin together in 1978. #Presidentes #jimmycarter

    The William E. Boeing Presidential Gallery gives visitors the opportunity to view an historic collection of presidential aircraft, and walk through four of them, including aircraft used by Presidents Roosevelt, Truman, Eisenhower as well as the Boeing VC-137C also known as SAM (Special Air Mission) 26000, which was used by eight presidents -- Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Clinton -- in addition to carrying heads of state, diplomats and other dignitaries and officials, on many historic journeys.
    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 09:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954881
    VIRIN: 241224-F-IO108-8396
    Filename: DOD_110854671
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

