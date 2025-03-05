First video for civilian new employee orientation series.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 09:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|954878
|VIRIN:
|250310-F-DA270-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110854619
|Length:
|00:06:20
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Civilian New Employee Orientation 1, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.