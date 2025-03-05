Scout D: Air Force and NASA Workhorse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954875" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Birth of Satellite Navigation



US Air Force Scout rockets launched the first global navigation satellites. A constellation of satellites called “Transit” operated by the US Navy guided military ships and submarines starting in 1964 and later aided commercial ships. Transit also helped increase Earth mapping accuracy. The Global Positioning System (GPS) replaced Transit after 1996.



The Air Force launched most military Scout rockets from Vandenberg AFB, California. The USAF launched 51 Scout rockets including an early test variant called Blue Scout. USAF Scout rockets also launched a series of Explorer satellites to study Earth and space. Some USAF suborbital Scout launches tested missile ballistics.



Low-Cost Access to Space



After the USSR launched Sputnik in 1957, the US needed a dependable and low-cost launcher for small orbital payloads to gain the lead in space. Design began immediately, and Scout first flew in 1960. Though little-known to the public, Scout became a standout performer in American civil and military space programs. It flew for more than 30 years with 87 successful launches.



Most NASA Scout launches took place at its Wallops Island, Virginia, research site, and at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Various civilian Scout payloads included a series of Explorer satellites studying the space environment. Scout also launched several science satellites for other nations.



The NASA Scout D-1 on exhibit arrived at the museum in 2023.



Scout D Technical Specs:

Manufacturer: LTV Corporation (Ling-Temco-Vaught)

Payload (typical): 385-lb satellite in a 500-mile Earth orbit

In service: 1960-1994

Height: 73 ft

Weight: Approximately 36,000 lbs at launch

Propulsion (Scout D): Four solid-fuel stages. First stage, United Technologies Algol 3A (140K lbs thrust); second stage, Thiokol Castor 2 (60K lbs thrust); third stage, Hercules Antares 2A (18K lbs thrust); fourth stage, United Technologies Altair 3 (6K lbs thrust).