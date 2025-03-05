This Month in the AFMS: Medical Airmen complete Exercise Nexus Forge, Air National Guard and Reserve Members clear recruiting bottleneck, Air National Guardsmen graduate from New Hospital Partnership Program and LAMAT ‘25 launches

In this month’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, medical personnel from the 452nd, 944th, and 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadrons participate in Exercise Nexus Forge, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve members step up to clear the recruiting bottleneck, Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen are the first to graduate from a new hospital partnership program, and Global Health Engagement mission, LAMAT ’25, launches. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 07:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954866
|VIRIN:
|250311-F-WY218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110854432
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.