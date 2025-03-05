This Month in the AFMS: Medical Airmen complete Exercise Nexus Forge, Air National Guard and Reserve Members clear recruiting bottleneck, Air National Guardsmen graduate from New Hospital Partnership Program and LAMAT ‘25 launches

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this month’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, medical personnel from the 452nd, 944th, and 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadrons participate in Exercise Nexus Forge, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve members step up to clear the recruiting bottleneck, Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen are the first to graduate from a new hospital partnership program, and Global Health Engagement mission, LAMAT ’25, launches. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)