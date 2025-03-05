Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Month in the AFMS: Medical Airmen complete Exercise Nexus Forge, Air National Guard and Reserve Members clear recruiting bottleneck, Air National Guardsmen graduate from New Hospital Partnership Program and LAMAT ‘25 launches

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    In this month’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, medical personnel from the 452nd, 944th, and 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadrons participate in Exercise Nexus Forge, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve members step up to clear the recruiting bottleneck, Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen are the first to graduate from a new hospital partnership program, and Global Health Engagement mission, LAMAT ’25, launches. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 07:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954866
    VIRIN: 250311-F-WY218-1001
    Filename: DOD_110854432
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    374th Medical Group
    February
    Andersen AFB
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    CASEVAC
    459th Airlift Squadron
    Yokota AFB
    8th Medical Group
    Naval Hospital Yokosuka
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    Global Health Engagement
    2025
    GHE
    AFMS News
    This Month in the AFMS
    Exercise Nexus Forge
    EMEDS HRT
    LAMAT ‘25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download