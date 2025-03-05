US Air Force bombers train over Europe during Bomber Task Force rotation (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954865" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Heavy bombers from the US Air Force are busy training over European skies.

Synopsis



US Air Force bombers stationed in the United Kingdom are busy integrating with Allied forces.

Four B-52 Stratofortress bombers assigned to Bomber Task Force Europe - a rotating deployment of heavy bombers from the US to Europe - have been flying training missions from RAF Fairford in England. During these training missions, the bombers practice actual missions they might be called upon to perform in a crisis situation – like working with Allied Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) to provide Close Air Support for friendly troops in combat. As they fly over Europe, the B-52s are escorted by Allied fighters, giving them a chance to practice flying alongside the bombers.

Bomber Task Force Europe rotations began in 2018 to provide bomber crews invaluable opportunities to train with air and ground forces from other NATO countries. Rotations can deploy to air bases in several Allied countries, including Norway, Romania, Spain and the United Kingdom. For this rotation, bombers from the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, based at Minot Air Force Base in the US, deployed to RAF Fairford in the UK.

Footage includes shots of B-25s launching and flying a training mission over Eastern Europe, and an interview with rotation commander Lieutenant Colonel Jospeh Cangealose.

Transcript



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) GIMBAL SHOT – B-52 STRATOFORTRESS AIR CREW WALKING OUT TO BOMBER

(00:07) MEDIUM SHOT – NOSE OF B-52

(00:11) VARIOUS SHOTS – MAINTENANCE CREW PREPPING BOMBER FOR TAKEOFF

(00:25) [COURTESY OF US AIR FORCE] VARIOUS SHOTS – PILOTS PREPARING FOR TAKEOFF

(00:35) TELEPHOTO SHOTS – B-52 TAXIING FOR TAKEOFF

(00:50) [COURTESY OF US AIR FORCE] CLOSE-UP – PILOT PUSHING THROTTLE FORWARD

(00:52) TELEPHOTO SHOT – B-52 TAKING OFF

(01:01) [COURTESY OF US AIR FORCE] WIDE SHOT – COCKPIT DURING TAKEOFF

(01:07) TELEPHOTO SHOT – B-52 LIFTING INTO AIR

(01:12) [COURTESY OF US AIR FORCE] VARIOUS SHOTS – COCKPIT DURING FLIGHT

(01:23) [COURTESY OF US AIR FORCE] VARIOUS SHOTS – ROMANIAN F-16 FIGHTING FALCONS FLYING OFF B-52 WING

(01:31) [COURTESY OF US AIR FORCE] VARIOUS SHOTS – RED-ILLUMINATED COCKPIT AT SUNSET

(01:44) [COURTESY OF US AIR FORCE] TELEPHOTO SHOT – CROATIAN AIR FORCE RAFALE FIGHTER FLYING OFF B-52 WING

(01:50) [COURTESY OF US AIR FORCE] VARIOUS SHOTS – RAF FAIRFORD RUNWAY SEEN FROM B-52 COCKPIT AT NIGHT

(01:59) WIDE SHOT – B-52 LANDS AT RAF FAIRFORD

(02:15) WIDE SHOT – B-52 TAXIS PAST PARKED BOMBER

(02:23) WIDE SHOT – BOMBER PARKED ON TARMAC

(02:29) VARIOUS SHOTS – PILOTS AND AIRCREW DISEMBARK B-52 AND INSPECT AIRCRAFT

(02:49) VARIOUS SHOTS – PILOTS AND AIRCREW ATTEND PRE-FLIGHT BRIEFING AND PREP FOR TRAINING MISSION

(03:25) MEDIUM SHOT – AIRCREW MEMBER TESTS SEAL ON OXYGEN MASK

(03:39) VARIOUS SHOTS – MAINTAINERS WORK ON B-52 AT SUNRISE

(03:58) VARIOUS GIMBAL SHOTS – B-52 PARKED ON TARMAC

(04:20) TELEPHOTO SHOT – US FLAG AND ROYAL AIR FORCE FLAG FLAPPING IN WIND

(04:24) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Cangealose, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron

“We are here at RAF Fairford for Bomber Task Force 25-2. These Bomber Task Force missions are incredibly important for us, allows us to train with our NATO Allies and partners, really focusing on that interoperability piece, sharpening our collective lethality and sending a strong message of deterrence to our adversaries while assuring our Allies.”

(04:49) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Cangealose, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron

“We have four B-52 Stratofortresses out here, focused a lot on fighter integration with our NATO Allies and partners, we’ve also done some simulated Close Air Support and cruise missile strikes, really focused on the training, interoperability with our Allies and partners here. That allows us to hone our lethality and really send a strong message of deterrence to our adversaries out here.”

(05:15) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Cangealose, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron

“Having bombers over here in the UK, it provides options for the United States. So, in a couple of different ways. It keeps these bases warm for the heavy bombers, because it’s a little bit different operating large bombers out of airfields, so it makes sure that the crews are capable, that the airfields are capable. And it shows that we have global reach from multiple aspects. So, not only from the [Continental United States] to [Continental Unites States] missions that we can take off from home station, but the fact that we can rapidly deploy and then setup operations out of another country.”