U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joshua Hettinger, 495th Fighter Generation Squadron sortie generation officer in charge, and Royal Netherlands Air Force Maj. “Spasz”, 313th Tactical Fighter Squadron F-35 pilot, discuss exercise point blank at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 12, 2025. Exercise point blank highlight the importance of ensuring airmen are capable of performing their responsibilities in a new environment, while also focusing on the partnership of our NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 10:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954863
|VIRIN:
|250311-F-YU294-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110854370
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Point Blank 25-1, by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.