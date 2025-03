Exercise Point Blank 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joshua Hettinger, 495th Fighter Generation Squadron sortie generation officer in charge, and Royal Netherlands Air Force Maj. “Spasz”, 313th Tactical Fighter Squadron F-35 pilot, discuss exercise point blank at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 12, 2025. Exercise point blank highlight the importance of ensuring airmen are capable of performing their responsibilities in a new environment, while also focusing on the partnership of our NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)