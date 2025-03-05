Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    95th Transportation Company Conducts M249 Qualification at Montana Range

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2025

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 95th Transportation Company conducted an M249 qualification range at Montana Range, SLFC, on March 3, 2025, to enhance proficiency with the weapon system and maintain qualification records in Army data systems. The training reinforced marksmanship fundamentals and ensured soldiers remain combat-ready. (U.S. Army video by Kailil Kendrick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 03:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954860
    VIRIN: 250303-A-TI445-1002
    Filename: DOD_110854257
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 95th Transportation Company Conducts M249 Qualification at Montana Range, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

