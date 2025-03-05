Soldiers from the 95th Transportation Company conducted an M249 qualification range at Montana Range, SLFC, on March 3, 2025, to enhance proficiency with the weapon system and maintain qualification records in Army data systems. The training reinforced marksmanship fundamentals and ensured soldiers remain combat-ready. (U.S. Army video by Kailil Kendrick)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 03:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954860
|VIRIN:
|250303-A-TI445-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110854257
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 95th Transportation Company Conducts M249 Qualification at Montana Range, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.