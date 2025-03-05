Guam Guard Conducts Clandestine Drug Lab Training

The Guam National Guard's 94th Civil Support Team conducted their annual Culminating Training Event in Barrigada, March 11, 2025. The realistic training environment simulated a clandestine drug laboratory, which the CST may face in support to civil authorities of the Government of Guam.
|03.11.2025
|03.11.2025 02:00
|Video Productions
|954858
|250311-Z-RJ317-1114
|DOD_110854184
|00:01:18
|GU
|0
|0
