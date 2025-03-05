Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard Conducts Clandestine Drug Lab Training

    GUAM

    03.11.2025

    Video by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    The Guam National Guard's 94th Civil Support Team conducted their annual Culminating Training Event in Barrigada, March 11, 2025. The realistic training environment simulated a clandestine drug laboratory, which the CST may face in support to civil authorities of the Government of Guam.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 02:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954858
    VIRIN: 250311-Z-RJ317-1114
    Filename: DOD_110854184
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Guard Conducts Clandestine Drug Lab Training, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Civil Support Team
    HAZMAT
    National Guard

