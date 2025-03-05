This Spot from AFN Kunsan highlights the importance of taking steps to maintain operational security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 01:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|954856
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-LO539-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110854137
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OPSEC Awareness, by SSgt Antwain Hanks and SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.