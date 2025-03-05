Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America 25.1 Patrol

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    03.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    A video overview of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) 25.1 patrol.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 23:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954851
    VIRIN: 250306-N-FC892-1001
    Filename: DOD_110854047
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: SASEBO, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America 25.1 Patrol, by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CPR 11
    LHA 6
    USS America (LHA 6)

