A video overview of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) 25.1 patrol.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 23:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954851
|VIRIN:
|250306-N-FC892-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110854047
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS America 25.1 Patrol, by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
