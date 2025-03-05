III MSB Onloads High-Speed Transport Ship

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion load vehicles and personnel onto the High-Speed Transport ship USNS Guam (T-HST-1) at Pohang Port, South Korea, March 9, 2025. The use of HST ships enables III MSB to maintain a postured and expeditionary force. III MSB provides and coordinates direct combat services support, security, and administrative services to III MEF, 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade and III MEF Information Group Command Elements to enable III MEF to win in competition and conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)