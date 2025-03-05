Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MSB Onloads High-Speed Transport Ship

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion load vehicles and personnel onto the High-Speed Transport ship USNS Guam (T-HST-1) at Pohang Port, South Korea, March 9, 2025. The use of HST ships enables III MSB to maintain a postured and expeditionary force. III MSB provides and coordinates direct combat services support, security, and administrative services to III MEF, 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade and III MEF Information Group Command Elements to enable III MEF to win in competition and conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 01:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954844
    VIRIN: 250309-M-BI567-1001
    Filename: DOD_110853911
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: POHANG, KR

    Logistics
    Embarkation
    IIIMEF
    Strategic Mobility
    FS25

