    Battle Colors Detachment Performs at MCB Camp Pendleton

    MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with the Battle Color Detachment, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., perform at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Mar. 10, 2025. This marks the first time that the Battle Color Detachment has traveled to MCB Camp Pendleton since 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 22:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954842
    VIRIN: 250310-M-FR804-1001
    Filename: DOD_110853897
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Colors Detachment Performs at MCB Camp Pendleton, by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marines
    Battle Colors
    The Commandant's Own

