U.S. Marines with the Battle Color Detachment, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., perform at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Mar. 10, 2025. This marks the first time that the Battle Color Detachment has traveled to MCB Camp Pendleton since 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 22:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954842
|VIRIN:
|250310-M-FR804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110853897
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Battle Colors Detachment Performs at MCB Camp Pendleton, by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.