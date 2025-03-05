Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theater Blood Podcast Episode 3

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Maria OLeary 

    Defense Healthcare Management Systems

    This series explores the latest in blood management. This episode discusses the Theater Blood-Mobile (TBLD-M) Donor Module, how it works and what to expect, followed by an interview with a Team Lead who plays a key role in the development of TBLD-M.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 17:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954827
    VIRIN: 250310-O-EF526-4001
    Filename: DOD_110853641
    Length: 00:16:27
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Theater, Blood, PEO DHMS, JOMIS, care

