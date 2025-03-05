Theater Blood Podcast Episode 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This series explores the latest in blood management. This episode discusses how the Theater Blood-Mobile (TBLD-M) Inventory Module works and when to use it, as well as an exciting interview with the Business Analyst behind the application.