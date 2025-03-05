U.S. Marines are taught maneuvering techniques in a Multi Mission Reconnaissance Craft-A littoral craft during training at the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Center, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion in Tampa, Florida, March 4-7, 2025. The MMRC-A will allow Marines with 4th AABN, 4th Marine Division, to develop operational small craft expertise and proficiency to execute their mission to support the Marine Corps Total Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954821
|VIRIN:
|250304-M-VB811-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110853602
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th AABn Acquire New Multi-Mission Reconnaissance Crafts, by Cpl Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
