    4th AABn Acquire New Multi-Mission Reconnaissance Crafts

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines are taught maneuvering techniques in a Multi Mission Reconnaissance Craft-A littoral craft during training at the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Center, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion in Tampa, Florida, March 4-7, 2025. The MMRC-A will allow Marines with 4th AABN, 4th Marine Division, to develop operational small craft expertise and proficiency to execute their mission to support the Marine Corps Total Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954820
    VIRIN: 250304-M-VB811-1001
    Filename: DOD_110853599
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    boats
    littoral
    Florida
    MFR
    lethality
    MMRC

