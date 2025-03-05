Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Best Warrior Competition 2025 Compilation Video

    FORT MCCOY, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Jack Schave 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Wisconsin Army National Guard Service Members compete in the State Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., March 6-9, 2025.Soldiers demonstrated their swimming abilities during the combat water survival test event. The State Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where participants compete in various warrior skill challenges, including weapons proficiency, land navigation, physical fitness tests, combat first aid, tactical maneuvers, communications, and professional development exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jack C. Schave).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954806
    VIRIN: 250306-Z-GO211-2009
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110853246
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: FORT MCCOY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Best Warrior Competition 2025 Compilation Video, by SPC Jack Schave, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior competition
    Wisconsin Army National Guard
    National Guard
    112MPAD
    BWC2025

