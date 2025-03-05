Wisconsin Best Warrior Competition 2025 Compilation Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Wisconsin Army National Guard Service Members compete in the State Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., March 6-9, 2025.Soldiers demonstrated their swimming abilities during the combat water survival test event. The State Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where participants compete in various warrior skill challenges, including weapons proficiency, land navigation, physical fitness tests, combat first aid, tactical maneuvers, communications, and professional development exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jack C. Schave).