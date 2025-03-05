Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Blue Horizon 2025 B-Roll

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Joint force medics participate in a tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) course during Operation Blue Horizon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 25-March 5, 2025. Blue Horizon is a 927th Air Refueling Wing-led joint force training that brings Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Airmen together to hone their rapid recovery capabilities during high-stress scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954805
    VIRIN: 250227-F-RI626-2006
    Filename: DOD_110853245
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Blue Horizon 2025 B-Roll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical personnel
    Joint exercise
    TCCC
    MacDill AFB
    Manikin
    Operation Blue Horizon

