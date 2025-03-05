Joint force medics participate in a tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) course during Operation Blue Horizon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 25-March 5, 2025. Blue Horizon is a 927th Air Refueling Wing-led joint force training that brings Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Airmen together to hone their rapid recovery capabilities during high-stress scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 14:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954805
|VIRIN:
|250227-F-RI626-2006
|Filename:
|DOD_110853245
|Length:
|00:07:31
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Blue Horizon 2025 B-Roll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
