Motion graphic/animation used to introduce the presenters for the safeTALK training program, 75th Air Base Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. This product was product was produced using Adobe After Effects, Photoshop and Illustrator. (U.S. Air Force video animation by David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 14:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|954797
|VIRIN:
|250310-F-BK017-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110853130
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, safeTALK Training - Meet the Trainers, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.