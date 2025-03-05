193rd MC-130J Commando II Refuels with 171st

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, March 7, 2025. The refueling mission was part of routine training that helps ensure the proficiency of both crews. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shawn Monk) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out tail numbers on the MC-130J)