    193rd MC-130J Commando II Refuels with 171st

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    An MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, March 7, 2025. The refueling mission was part of routine training that helps ensure the proficiency of both crews. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shawn Monk) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out tail numbers on the MC-130J)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954792
    VIRIN: 250307-Z-NQ177-2001
    Filename: DOD_110853049
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Pittsburgh
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    MC-130J Cammando II

