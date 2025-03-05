U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing wear Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear during CBRNE training, Feb. 1, 2025, at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina. The training enhances mission readiness by preparing Airmen to operate effectively in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 12:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954783
|VIRIN:
|250201-Z-HT982-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110852804
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, South Carolina Air National Guard Airmen train in CBRNE to strengthen mission readiness, by SrA Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
