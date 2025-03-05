Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Air National Guard Airmen train in CBRNE to strengthen mission readiness

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing wear Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear during CBRNE training, Feb. 1, 2025, at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina. The training enhances mission readiness by preparing Airmen to operate effectively in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by Senior Airman Danielle Dawson)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954783
    VIRIN: 250201-Z-HT982-3001
    Filename: DOD_110852804
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina Air National Guard Airmen train in CBRNE to strengthen mission readiness, by SrA Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    CBRN
    169 FW
    Training
    MOPP Gear

