U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Maintenance Squadron performed an isochronal inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, Mar. 5, 2025. Isochronal inspections are performed to extend the life of the aircraft by up to 36 months. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 11:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954775
|VIRIN:
|250305-F-DI187-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110852638
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Maintenance Squadron isochronal inspection, by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.