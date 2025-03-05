100th Maintenance Squadron isochronal inspection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954775" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Maintenance Squadron performed an isochronal inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, Mar. 5, 2025. Isochronal inspections are performed to extend the life of the aircraft by up to 36 months. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)