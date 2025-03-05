Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th Maintenance Squadron isochronal inspection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Maintenance Squadron performed an isochronal inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, Mar. 5, 2025. Isochronal inspections are performed to extend the life of the aircraft by up to 36 months. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954775
    VIRIN: 250305-F-DI187-1001
    Filename: DOD_110852638
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Maintenance Squadron isochronal inspection, by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    ISO
    Team Mildenhall
    100 MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download