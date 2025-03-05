Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Messlords share Breakfast Burrito recipes with Sailors of NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    02.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    250205-N-XK047-2001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb.5, 2025) Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella hosted the Messlords celebrity chefs to teach Sailors a variety of recipes that can be prepared with available appliances in the barracks and unaccompanied housing. The Messlords cook for US troops around the world, sponsored by Navy Entertainment in collaboration with the MWR program. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954770
    VIRIN: 250205-N-XK047-2001
    Filename: DOD_110852549
    Length: 00:08:47
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Messlords share Breakfast Burrito recipes with Sailors of NAS Sigonella, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAS Sigonella
    MWR
    recipe
    meal preparation
    the messlords

