The Messlords share Breakfast Burrito recipes with Sailors of NAS Sigonella

250205-N-XK047-2001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb.5, 2025) Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella hosted the Messlords celebrity chefs to teach Sailors a variety of recipes that can be prepared with available appliances in the barracks and unaccompanied housing. The Messlords cook for US troops around the world, sponsored by Navy Entertainment in collaboration with the MWR program. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise Johnson)
|02.05.2025
|03.10.2025 11:39
|Video Productions
|954770
|250205-N-XK047-2001
|DOD_110852549
|00:08:47
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
