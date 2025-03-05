Remembering The Battle of Nuremberg, WWII

The Battle of Nuremberg, fought by the 3rd Infantry Division, saw some of the fiercest urban combat of World War II. The city of Nuremberg was an important symbol to the Nazi regime, and its fall marked a turning point in the war made possible by the Dogface Soldiers. As we approach the Army's 250th birthday, we honor the largest branch of the military, its Soldiers, families and civilian counterparts, and to the sacrifices servicemembers post, past, and present have made for our country. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)
