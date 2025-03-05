Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    J. Strom Thurmond Volunteers Share Perspective on Helene Damage

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Emily Klinkenborg 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Al and Tina Carpenter, two J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake campground volunteers, share their perspective on Hurricane Helene's impact to the parks. The Carpenters have volunteered at Thurmond for 14 years, seeing their fair share of storms roll through, but Helene was unlike any other.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Savannah District
    Emily Klinkenborg
    J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake Project
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    USACE Campground Volunteers

