J. Strom Thurmond Volunteers Share Perspective on Helene Damage

Al and Tina Carpenter, two J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake campground volunteers, share their perspective on Hurricane Helene's impact to the parks. The Carpenters have volunteered at Thurmond for 14 years, seeing their fair share of storms roll through, but Helene was unlike any other.