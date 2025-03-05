Soldiers with 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conducted engineer training with tank operators at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, March 5-6, 2025. 1st Armored Division, a rotational force supporting V Corps, conducts training with engineers and tank operators in the European Theatre to maintain readiness and instill fundamental Soldier skills that are vital in maintaining lethality. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 11:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954758
|VIRIN:
|250307-A-RE759-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110852360
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd ABCT, 1st Armored Division Conducts Engineer Training (Reel), by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.