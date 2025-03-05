Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ABCT, 1st Armored Division Conducts Engineer Training (Reel)

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    03.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers with 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conducted engineer training with tank operators at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, March 5-6, 2025. 1st Armored Division, a rotational force supporting V Corps, conducts training with engineers and tank operators in the European Theatre to maintain readiness and instill fundamental Soldier skills that are vital in maintaining lethality. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)

