B-Roll: US, Ghana conduct partnered medical training with K9 care

U.S. Army Soldiers and combat medics from the Ghana Armed Forces, conduct tactical combat casualty care with a simulated K9 during a partner medical training exercise at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 15, 2025. U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) strengthens interoperability with African partners through focused security cooperation exchanges such as the partner medical training. This exchange enabled teams from SETAF-AF, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Dental Health Activity-Italy, and the Ghana Armed Forces to share medical best practices, strengthening readiness and interoperability between partners, while challenging medics to conduct their duties under the stress of simulated combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ivan Hernandez)



Shot List

(00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers get ready to start the lane

(00:04:04) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier looks ahead

(00:08:05) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers advance towards the simulated K9 casualty

(00:18:12) CLOSE SHOT: Soldiers advance towards the simulated K9 casualty

(00:23:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers secure a perimeter around the simulated K9 casualty

(00:31:20) LONG SHOT: Soldiers secure a perimeter around the simulated K9 casualty

(00:40:25) LONG SHOT: Soldiers conduct care under fire

(00:44:05) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers conduct care under fire

(00:47:14) CLOSE SHOT: Tourniquet being applied

(00:50:11) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers evacuate the simulated K9 casualty

(00:56:26) LONG SHOT: Soldiers start treating the simulated K9 casualty

(01:00:07) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers treat the simulated K9 casualty

(01:03:25) CLOSE SHOT: Soldiers treating the simulated K9 casualty

(01:07:01) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers treating the simulated K9 casualty

(01:10:02) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier uses a needle chest decompression

(01:13:27) CLOSE SHOT: Needle chest decompression

(01:17:06) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier fills an injection needle

(01:20:27) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers treats the simulated K9 casualty with the injection needle

(01:24:03) CLOSE SHOT: Soldiers treats the simulated K9 casualty with the injection needle

(01:27:05) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian combat medic treating the simulated K9 casualty

(01:30:09) MEDIUM SHOT: Grader reviews what the soldiers did right and wrong

(01:33:19) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian combat medic patch

(01:37:07) CLOSE SHOT: 173rd patch

(01:40:13) CLOSE SHOT: COMCAM goes BOOM BOOM BOOM