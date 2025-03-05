USACE Park Ranger at J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake Project Describes Impact of Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Makayla Barlow, USACE Park Ranger at the J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake Project in Georgia, shares the impact Hurricane Helene had on their boat ramps, day-use areas, campgrounds, and other facilities. Barlow informed the audiences that the team is focused on securing the funding needed to restore Thurmond, but that they would have to close most of their campgrounds for the season in the meantime.