Makayla Barlow, USACE Park Ranger at the J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake Project in Georgia, shares the impact Hurricane Helene had on their boat ramps, day-use areas, campgrounds, and other facilities. Barlow informed the audiences that the team is focused on securing the funding needed to restore Thurmond, but that they would have to close most of their campgrounds for the season in the meantime.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 10:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954753
|VIRIN:
|250219-A-GT965-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110852272
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Park Ranger at J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake Project Describes Impact of Hurricane Helene, by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
