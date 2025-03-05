Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Park Ranger at J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake Project Describes Impact of Hurricane Helene

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Emily Klinkenborg 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Makayla Barlow, USACE Park Ranger at the J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake Project in Georgia, shares the impact Hurricane Helene had on their boat ramps, day-use areas, campgrounds, and other facilities. Barlow informed the audiences that the team is focused on securing the funding needed to restore Thurmond, but that they would have to close most of their campgrounds for the season in the meantime.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 10:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954753
    VIRIN: 250219-A-GT965-1001
    Filename: DOD_110852272
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Park Ranger at J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake Project Describes Impact of Hurricane Helene, by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Savannah District
    Emily Klinkenborg
    USACE Park Ranger
    J. Strom Thurmond Lake and Dam
    Hurricane Helene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download