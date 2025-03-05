U.S. Soldiers assigned to 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company conduct bridge
recovery operations on the Danube river near Muenchsmuenster, Germany, Mar.
6, 2025. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge
Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and
equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all
standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap
crossings. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 09:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954751
|VIRIN:
|250306-A-XB890-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110852247
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|MUENCHSMUENSTER, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 809th MRBC Bridge Recovery Operations, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
