    809th MRBC Bridge Recovery Operations

    MUENCHSMUENSTER, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company conduct bridge
    recovery operations on the Danube river near Muenchsmuenster, Germany, Mar.
    6, 2025. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge
    Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and
    equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all
    standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap
    crossings. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954751
    VIRIN: 250306-A-XB890-2001
    Filename: DOD_110852247
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: MUENCHSMUENSTER, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 809th MRBC Bridge Recovery Operations, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    21stTSC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport

