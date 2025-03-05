Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples InFocus - NMHS NJROTC Drill Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    250307-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March, 07 2025) InFocus highlighting NJROTC first all Navy drill competition. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 09:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954747
    VIRIN: 250307-N-EB640-2691
    Filename: DOD_110852195
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples InFocus - NMHS NJROTC Drill Competition, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Naples
    NJROTC
    NMHS
    InFocus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download