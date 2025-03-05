New Allied Reaction Force deploys for first time on exercise Steadfast Dart 25 (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For its first deployment, the Allied Reaction Force showed that it can quickly mobilise powerful forces in defence of the Alliance.

Synopsis



The new Allied Reaction Force (ARF) – NATO’s premiere quick-response capability – practised rapid deployment during exercise Steadfast Dart 25. It was the ARF’s first deployment.

Hosted by Bulgaria, Greece and Romania, Steadfast Dart 25 convened approximately 10,000 troops from nine NATO countries: Bulgaria, France, Greece, Italy, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Türkiye and the United Kingdom. The exercise tested their ability to quickly transport forces to the Black Sea Region and conduct integration training in advance of Dacia 25, a Romanian-led exercise.

The ARF is part of the new NATO Force Model, which focuses on defending Allied territory with rapid-reaction forces and strategic plans tailored to each region. The ARF is currently led by NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Italy.

Footage includes shots of multinational troops conducting field training in Romania.

