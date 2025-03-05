Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: US, Ghana conduct delayed evacuation casualty management training

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Ivan Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers and combat medics with the Ghana Armed Forces conduct the delayed evacuation casualty management (DECM) lane during a partnered medical training exercise at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 15, 2025. U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) strengthens interoperability with African partners through focused security cooperation exchanges such as the partner medical training. This exchange enabled teams from SETAF-AF, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the Dental Health Activity - Italy, and the Ghana Armed Forces to share medical best practices, strengthening readiness and interoperability between partners, while challenging medics to conduct their duties under the stress of simulated combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ivan Hernandez)

    Shot List
    (00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Soldiers getting ready
    (00:03:28) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier writing on a piece of paper
    (00:07:13) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier writing on a piece of paper
    (00:11:09) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier writing
    (00:15:04) LONG SHOT: Soldiers pick up litter with simulated casualty on it
    (00:23:26) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers moving the simulated casualty on a litter
    (00:33:09) LONG SHOT: Soldiers start treating the simulated casualty
    (00:37:06) CLOSE SHOT: Shot of the team leader
    (00:41:01) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers treat the simulated casualty
    (00:44:11) CLOSE SHOT: Bandage on the simulated casualty
    (00:47:24) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier checking the simulated casualty with a flashlight
    (00:51:09) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers hold a “simulated” blood bag
    (00:54:24) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier holds medical equipment
    (00:57:28) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers treat simulated casualty
    (01:01:10) CLOSE SHOT: Soldiers treat simulated casualty
    (01:05:09) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers treat simulated casualty
    (01:09:01) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian combat medic gets tape ready
    (01:12:13) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaian combat medic and U.S. Soldier treat simulated casualty
    (01:15:27) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers treat simulated casualty
    (01:19:26) LONG SHOT: Soldiers treat simulated casualty
    (01:23:14) MEDIUM SHOT: Shot of the simulated casualty
    (01:26:25) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier gets bandage ready
    (01:30:03) CLOSE SHOT: Soldiers clean the simulated casualty’s teeth
    (01:33:18) LONG SHOT: Soldiers keep treating simulated casualty
    (01:37:06) MEDIUM SHOT: Two Soldiers go over a paper with information
    (01:40:22) CLOSE SHOT: Soldiers write down information

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 07:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954735
    VIRIN: 250119-A-PW645-1520
    Filename: DOD_110852036
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    Partnership
    AMBC
    StrongerTogether
    DECM
    partnered medical training

