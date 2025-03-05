US, Ghanaian medics conduct tactical combat casualty care training with K9s

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers and combat medics with the Ghana Armed Forces, conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training with a simulated K-9 casualty during a partnered medical training exercise at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 14, 2025. U.S. Army Southern European Task Force Africa, (SETAF-AF), strengthens interoperability with African partners through focused security cooperation exchanges such as the partnered medical training. The training enabled participants from SETAF-AF, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the Dental Health Activity-Italy, and the Ghana Armed Forces to share medical best practices, strengthening readiness and interoperability between partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ivan Hernandez)



Shot List:

(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Moving shot of soldiers teaching and soldiers learning

(00:09:02) MEDIUM SHOT: Officers speaking to the class

(00:14:04) CLOSE SHOT: Officer’s patch

(00:18:05) LONG SHOT: Soldiers listening to the class

(00:23:08) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaian service members listening to class

(00:28:08) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian service member

(00:32:04) LONG SHOT: Shot of the class

(00:37:06) CLOSE SHOT: 173rd Patch

(00:40:27) LONG SHOT: Instructor teaching

(00:46:03) MEDIUM SHOT: Instructor teaching and looking around

(00:51:02) CLOSE SHOT: Instructor demonstrates what she’s talking about on the simulated K9 casualty

(00:56:06) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian service member patch

(00:59:14) MEDIUM SHOT: Instructors teaching the class while using the simulated K9 casualty

(01:05:15) CLOSE SHOT: Instructor demonstrates what’s she’s talking about on the simulated K9 casualty

(01:10:19) LONG SHOT: Ghanaian service members conduct TCCC on the simulated K9 casualty

(01:15:29) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaian service members conduct TCCC on the simulated K9 casualty

(01:21:02) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian service members conduct TCCC on the simulated K9 casualty