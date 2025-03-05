Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Ghanaian medics conduct tactical combat casualty care training with K9s

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Ivan Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers and combat medics with the Ghana Armed Forces, conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training with a simulated K-9 casualty during a partnered medical training exercise at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 14, 2025. U.S. Army Southern European Task Force Africa, (SETAF-AF), strengthens interoperability with African partners through focused security cooperation exchanges such as the partnered medical training. The training enabled participants from SETAF-AF, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the Dental Health Activity-Italy, and the Ghana Armed Forces to share medical best practices, strengthening readiness and interoperability between partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ivan Hernandez)

    Shot List:
    (00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Moving shot of soldiers teaching and soldiers learning
    (00:09:02) MEDIUM SHOT: Officers speaking to the class
    (00:14:04) CLOSE SHOT: Officer’s patch
    (00:18:05) LONG SHOT: Soldiers listening to the class
    (00:23:08) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaian service members listening to class
    (00:28:08) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian service member
    (00:32:04) LONG SHOT: Shot of the class
    (00:37:06) CLOSE SHOT: 173rd Patch
    (00:40:27) LONG SHOT: Instructor teaching
    (00:46:03) MEDIUM SHOT: Instructor teaching and looking around
    (00:51:02) CLOSE SHOT: Instructor demonstrates what she’s talking about on the simulated K9 casualty
    (00:56:06) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian service member patch
    (00:59:14) MEDIUM SHOT: Instructors teaching the class while using the simulated K9 casualty
    (01:05:15) CLOSE SHOT: Instructor demonstrates what’s she’s talking about on the simulated K9 casualty
    (01:10:19) LONG SHOT: Ghanaian service members conduct TCCC on the simulated K9 casualty
    (01:15:29) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaian service members conduct TCCC on the simulated K9 casualty
    (01:21:02) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian service members conduct TCCC on the simulated K9 casualty

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 06:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954733
    VIRIN: 250119-A-PW645-1520
    Filename: DOD_110851986
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, US, Ghanaian medics conduct tactical combat casualty care training with K9s, by SPC Ivan Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    Partnernship
    AMBC
    StrongerTogether
    K9 TCCC
    partnered medical training

