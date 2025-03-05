US, Ghanaian medics conduct tactical combat casualty care training with K9s

U.S. Army Soldiers and combat medics with the Ghana Armed Forces, conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training with a simulated K-9 casualty during a partnered medical training exercise at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 14, 2025. U.S. Army Southern European Task Force Africa, (SETAF-AF), strengthens interoperability with African partners through focused security cooperation exchanges such as the partnered medical training. The training enabled participants from SETAF-AF, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the Dental Health Activity-Italy, and the Ghana Armed Forces to share medical best practices, strengthening readiness and interoperability between partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ivan Hernandez)
Shot List:
(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Moving shot of soldiers teaching and soldiers learning
(00:09:02) MEDIUM SHOT: Officers speaking to the class
(00:14:04) CLOSE SHOT: Officer’s patch
(00:18:05) LONG SHOT: Soldiers listening to the class
(00:23:08) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaian service members listening to class
(00:28:08) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian service member
(00:32:04) LONG SHOT: Shot of the class
(00:37:06) CLOSE SHOT: 173rd Patch
(00:40:27) LONG SHOT: Instructor teaching
(00:46:03) MEDIUM SHOT: Instructor teaching and looking around
(00:51:02) CLOSE SHOT: Instructor demonstrates what she’s talking about on the simulated K9 casualty
(00:56:06) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian service member patch
(00:59:14) MEDIUM SHOT: Instructors teaching the class while using the simulated K9 casualty
(01:05:15) CLOSE SHOT: Instructor demonstrates what’s she’s talking about on the simulated K9 casualty
(01:10:19) LONG SHOT: Ghanaian service members conduct TCCC on the simulated K9 casualty
(01:15:29) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaian service members conduct TCCC on the simulated K9 casualty
(01:21:02) CLOSE SHOT: Ghanaian service members conduct TCCC on the simulated K9 casualty
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 06:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954733
|VIRIN:
|250119-A-PW645-1520
|Filename:
|DOD_110851986
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US, Ghanaian medics conduct tactical combat casualty care training with K9s, by SPC Ivan Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
