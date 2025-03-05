Britain's only woman Royal Navy Commando (B-ROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Lieutenant Lily Mae Fisher, the only woman serving Commando in the UK Royal Navy.

Synopsis

Royal Navy Commandos are among the toughest soldiers, sailors and marines in the United Kingdom, having earned their badges only after completing an arduous qualification course. It takes physical endurance, mental toughness and no shortage of courage to qualify, and don the famous green beret of the UK Commandos.

Meet Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, the only woman currently serving as a Commando in the Royal Navy.

While training to be a pilot in the Commando Helicopter Force, Fisher completed the 16-week All Arms Commando Course (AACC), which culminated in a 30-foot rope climb and 30-mile run. She’s one of only seven women in the history of the United Kingdom’s armed forces to earn the badge.

Footage includes Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher navigating an obstacle course and checking her equipment, showcasing her dedication and strength.

Transcript

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher navigating the obstacle course.

(00:21) VARIOUS SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher sprinting towards the water obstacle.

(00:26) SLOW MOTION SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher sprinting towards the water obstacle.

(00:45) SLOW MOTION SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher navigating the water obstacle course.

(00:55) VARIOUS SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher sprinting towards the water obstacle.

(00:55) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS – Aerial views of Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher navigating the obstacle course.

(01:31) SLOW MOTION SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher adjusting her uniform and checking her equipment.

(01:56) CLOSE UP SHOT – The Royal Navy Commando patch on Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher’s uniform.

(02:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher adjusting her beret.

(02:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher looking at the camera.



Footage used in this video is only representative of the Royal Marine Endurance course.



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.