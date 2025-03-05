Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Britain's only woman Royal Navy Commando (B-ROLL)

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.03.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Meet Lieutenant Lily Mae Fisher, the only woman serving Commando in the UK Royal Navy.
    Synopsis
    Royal Navy Commandos are among the toughest soldiers, sailors and marines in the United Kingdom, having earned their badges only after completing an arduous qualification course. It takes physical endurance, mental toughness and no shortage of courage to qualify, and don the famous green beret of the UK Commandos.
    Meet Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, the only woman currently serving as a Commando in the Royal Navy.
    While training to be a pilot in the Commando Helicopter Force, Fisher completed the 16-week All Arms Commando Course (AACC), which culminated in a 30-foot rope climb and 30-mile run. She’s one of only seven women in the history of the United Kingdom’s armed forces to earn the badge.
    Footage includes Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher navigating an obstacle course and checking her equipment, showcasing her dedication and strength.
    Transcript
    (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher navigating the obstacle course.
    (00:21) VARIOUS SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher sprinting towards the water obstacle.
    (00:26) SLOW MOTION SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher sprinting towards the water obstacle.
    (00:45) SLOW MOTION SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher navigating the water obstacle course.
    (00:55) VARIOUS SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher sprinting towards the water obstacle.
    (00:55) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS – Aerial views of Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher navigating the obstacle course.
    (01:31) SLOW MOTION SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher adjusting her uniform and checking her equipment.
    (01:56) CLOSE UP SHOT – The Royal Navy Commando patch on Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher’s uniform.
    (02:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher adjusting her beret.
    (02:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher looking at the camera.

    Footage used in this video is only representative of the Royal Marine Endurance course.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 05:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954731
    VIRIN: 250310-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110851969
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: GB

    Natochannel

