Britain's only woman Royal Navy Commando (international)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954730" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"It is my responsibility and my duty to serve in the armed forces, in peacetime or in wartime." Meet Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, the only woman currently serving as a Commando in the UK Royal Navy.

Synopsis



Royal Navy Commandos are among the toughest soldiers, sailors and marines in the United Kingdom, having earned their badges only after completing an arduous qualification course. It takes physical endurance, mental toughness and no shortage of courage to qualify, and don the famous green beret of the UK Commandos.

Meet Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, the only woman currently serving as a Commando in the Royal Navy.

While training to be a pilot in the Commando Helicopter Force, Fisher completed the 16-week All Arms Commando Course (AACC), which culminated in a 30-foot rope climb and 30-mile run. She’s one of only seven women in the history of the United Kingdom’s armed forces to earn the badge.

UK forces are currently deployed to Estonia, where they head NATO’s multinational battlegroup, and they regularly exercise alongside their NATO Allies throughout Europe. Fisher notes that she is serving during uncertain times, but for her, this only underscores the significance of staying strong, well-trained and ready: “It is my responsibility and my duty to serve in the armed forces, in peacetime or in wartime”, she said.

Transcript



TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)



“It's a massive privilege and a huge honour to serve my country.”



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



LIEUTENANT LILY-MAE FISHER IS THE ONLY WOMAN ROYAL NAVY COMMANDO



--VOICEOVER—



“The body achieves what the mind believes.



I love to test myself and challenge myself constantly.”



--TEXT ON SCREEN--



BRITISH COMMANDOS TRAIN REGULARLY ABOVE THE ARCTIC CIRCLE

TO REINFORCE NATO’S NORTHERN FLANK



--VOICEOVER--



“If the call was to ever come to go to war, you know, it is my responsibility and my duty to serve in the armed forces, be it in peacetime or at wartime.”



Disclaimer ‘Footage used in this video is only representative of the Royal Marine Endurance course’.



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.