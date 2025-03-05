Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ABCT, 1st Armored Division Conduct Engineer Training

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    03.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers with 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conducted engineer training with tank operators at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, March 5-6, 2025. 1st Armored Division, a rotational force supporting V Corps, conducts training with engineers and tank operators in the European Theatre to maintain readiness and instill fundamental Soldier skills that are vital in maintaining lethality. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)


    SHOT LIST

    (00:00:00-00:07:10) D7 digs firing point
    (00:07:11-00:15:02) D7 digs firing point
    (00:15:03-00:21:00) D7 digs firing point
    (00:21:01-00:28:04) M1 Abrams moves Toward Point
    (00:28:05-00:36:12) M1 Abrams moves Toward Point
    (00:36:13-00:46:21) M1 Abrams enters point
    (00:46:22-00:53:20) M1 Abrams scans the area
    (00:53:21-01:00:17) M1 Abrams scans the area
    (01:00:18-01:12:14) M1 Abrams scans the area
    (01:12:15-01:25:17) 1st Lt. Guinevere Neth gives command to back up
    (01:25:18-01:33:10) 1st Lt. Guinevere Neth gives command to move forward
    (01:33:11-01:44:03) M1 Abrams exits the firing point
    (01:44:04-01:52:10) D7s stage
    (01:52:11-02:07:04) M1 Abrams goes over M115
    (02:07:05-02:15:01) Soldiers prepare to store M115
    (02:15:02-02:23:23) Soldiers prepare to store M115
    (02:24:00-02:29:16) M1 Abrams move towards battle drill location
    (02:29:17-02:37:02) M1 Abrams move towards battle drill location
    (02:37:03-02:42:05) M1 Abrams Assault the Objective
    (02:42:06-02:52:06) M1 Abrams set up support by fire position
    (02:52:07-02:59:11) M1 Abrams set up support by fire position
    (02:59:12-03:10:01) D7 fills Anti-Tank ditch
    (03:10:02-03:23:11) D7 fills Anti-Tank ditch
    (03:23:12-03:46:02) D7 fills Anti-Tank ditch
    (03:46:03-03:51:09) M1 Abrams cross covered Anti-Tank ditch
    (03:51:10-04:03:21) M1 Abrams cross covered Anti-Tank ditch

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 06:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954729
    VIRIN: 250307-A-RE759-1001
    Filename: DOD_110851966
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ABCT, 1st Armored Division Conduct Engineer Training, by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    VCorps
    NSTA
    StrongerTogether
    IronSoldiers
    1stArmoredDivision

