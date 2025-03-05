3rd ABCT, 1st Armored Division Conduct Engineer Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conducted engineer training with tank operators at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, March 5-6, 2025. 1st Armored Division, a rotational force supporting V Corps, conducts training with engineers and tank operators in the European Theatre to maintain readiness and instill fundamental Soldier skills that are vital in maintaining lethality. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)





SHOT LIST



(00:00:00-00:07:10) D7 digs firing point

(00:07:11-00:15:02) D7 digs firing point

(00:15:03-00:21:00) D7 digs firing point

(00:21:01-00:28:04) M1 Abrams moves Toward Point

(00:28:05-00:36:12) M1 Abrams moves Toward Point

(00:36:13-00:46:21) M1 Abrams enters point

(00:46:22-00:53:20) M1 Abrams scans the area

(00:53:21-01:00:17) M1 Abrams scans the area

(01:00:18-01:12:14) M1 Abrams scans the area

(01:12:15-01:25:17) 1st Lt. Guinevere Neth gives command to back up

(01:25:18-01:33:10) 1st Lt. Guinevere Neth gives command to move forward

(01:33:11-01:44:03) M1 Abrams exits the firing point

(01:44:04-01:52:10) D7s stage

(01:52:11-02:07:04) M1 Abrams goes over M115

(02:07:05-02:15:01) Soldiers prepare to store M115

(02:15:02-02:23:23) Soldiers prepare to store M115

(02:24:00-02:29:16) M1 Abrams move towards battle drill location

(02:29:17-02:37:02) M1 Abrams move towards battle drill location

(02:37:03-02:42:05) M1 Abrams Assault the Objective

(02:42:06-02:52:06) M1 Abrams set up support by fire position

(02:52:07-02:59:11) M1 Abrams set up support by fire position

(02:59:12-03:10:01) D7 fills Anti-Tank ditch

(03:10:02-03:23:11) D7 fills Anti-Tank ditch

(03:23:12-03:46:02) D7 fills Anti-Tank ditch

(03:46:03-03:51:09) M1 Abrams cross covered Anti-Tank ditch

(03:51:10-04:03:21) M1 Abrams cross covered Anti-Tank ditch