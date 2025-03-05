Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Britain's only woman Royal Navy Commando (mastersubs)

    BELGIUM

    08.03.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    "It is my responsibility and my duty to serve in the armed forces, in peacetime or in wartime." Meet Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, the only woman currently serving as a Commando in the UK Royal Navy.
    Synopsis

    Royal Navy Commandos are among the toughest soldiers, sailors and marines in the United Kingdom, having earned their badges only after completing an arduous qualification course. It takes physical endurance, mental toughness and no shortage of courage to qualify, and don the famous green beret of the UK Commandos.
    Meet Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, the only woman currently serving as a Commando in the Royal Navy.
    While training to be a pilot in the Commando Helicopter Force, Fisher completed the 16-week All Arms Commando Course (AACC), which culminated in a 30-foot rope climb and 30-mile run. She’s one of only seven women in the history of the United Kingdom’s armed forces to earn the badge.
    UK forces are currently deployed to Estonia, where they head NATO’s multinational battlegroup, and they regularly exercise alongside their NATO Allies throughout Europe. Fisher notes that she is serving during uncertain times, but for her, this only underscores the significance of staying strong, well-trained and ready: “It is my responsibility and my duty to serve in the armed forces, in peacetime or in wartime”, she said.
    Transcript

    TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)

    “It's a massive privilege and a huge honour to serve my country.”

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    LIEUTENANT LILY-MAE FISHER IS THE ONLY WOMAN ROYAL NAVY COMMANDO

    --VOICEOVER—

    “The body achieves what the mind believes.

    I love to test myself and challenge myself constantly.”

    --TEXT ON SCREEN--

    BRITISH COMMANDOS TRAIN REGULARLY ABOVE THE ARCTIC CIRCLE
    TO REINFORCE NATO’S NORTHERN FLANK

    --VOICEOVER--

    “If the call was to ever come to go to war, you know, it is my responsibility and my duty to serve in the armed forces, be it in peacetime or at wartime.”

    Disclaimer ‘Footage used in this video is only representative of the Royal Marine Endurance course’.

    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 05:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954727
    VIRIN: 250310-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110851964
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Natochannel

