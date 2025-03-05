Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces defenders hone drone neutralization skills with M-LIDS training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold and Master Sgt. Luke Olson

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Security Forces defenders participate in a live-fire exercise with the Mobile Low, Integrated Defense System in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. This targeted training provides defenders with the tools they need to protect assets from drone threats during critical operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson and Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 02:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954719
    VIRIN: 250228-F-LQ671-1002
    Filename: DOD_110851845
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    M-ATV
    C-UAS
    M-LIDS
    U.S. Air Force Security Forces defenders

