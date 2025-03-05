U.S. Air Force Security Forces defenders participate in a live-fire exercise with the Mobile Low, Integrated Defense System in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. This targeted training provides defenders with the tools they need to protect assets from drone threats during critical operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson and Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 02:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954719
|VIRIN:
|250228-F-LQ671-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110851845
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Forces defenders hone drone neutralization skills with M-LIDS training, by SSgt Ricky Arnold and MSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
