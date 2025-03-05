Security Forces defenders hone drone neutralization skills with M-LIDS training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Security Forces defenders participate in a live-fire exercise with the Mobile Low, Integrated Defense System in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. This targeted training provides defenders with the tools they need to protect assets from drone threats during critical operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson and Staff Sgt. Ricky Arnold)