    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa welcomes new commander

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, the commanding officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, talks about the mission of CFAO in the Indo-Pacific region during a live radio show with host U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Briana Vera, a broadcaster with American Forces Network Okinawa, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, March 4, 2025.

    Part of the CFAO mission is to enable joint force operations, enhance Sailor readiness and to strengthen alliances and partnership on the island of Okinawa. These mission goals enable CFAO to play a part in preserving the peace, responding in crisis and to ensuring victory in conflict, all of which helps promote regional stability within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 03:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954718
    VIRIN: 250304-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_110851832
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

