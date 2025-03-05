Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa welcomes new commander

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954718" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Parsons, the commanding officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, talks about the mission of CFAO in the Indo-Pacific region during a live radio show with host U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Briana Vera, a broadcaster with American Forces Network Okinawa, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, March 4, 2025.



Part of the CFAO mission is to enable joint force operations, enhance Sailor readiness and to strengthen alliances and partnership on the island of Okinawa. These mission goals enable CFAO to play a part in preserving the peace, responding in crisis and to ensuring victory in conflict, all of which helps promote regional stability within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)